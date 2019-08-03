Historic chimney demolished in Ostrava

A historic chimney in Ostrava, known as Strakáč, was demolished in the early hours of Saturday, despite petitions to preserve the industrial landmark.
The red-and-white brick chimney was built in the 1960s as part of a former industrial complex in Dolní Vítkovice near Ostrava. It was over 100 metres tall and weighed around 10,000 tonnes.
According to authorities, the chimney presented an environmental burden. The Ministry of Culture refused to pronounce the chimney a national cultural heritage site.
