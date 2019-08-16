Hip Hop Kemp festival organizers claim police repressions are to blame for sliding attendance

The organizers of the Hip Hop Kemp festival, which starts in Hradec Kralove on Friday, claim that police repressions are bringing down the number of visitors every year.

The festival had around 25,000 visitors in 2015 and attendance has been sliding with every passing year. The organizers say they expect another significant drop to around 11,00 visitors this year.

They claim that excessive police controls directed at drug abuse are putting people off from coming to what was once a highly popular event.

The police have rejected the accusation, saying they are merely doing their duty as at any other festival in the country.