Highs of up to 3 degrees Celsius expected in Czech Republic over next month

Temperatures in the Czech Republic over the next four weeks should reach up to 3 degrees Celsius during the day and fall below freezing point at night, according to a regular monthly forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. Those values are in line with the long-term average for the time of year.
In the following week precipitation is expected to be below the long-term average; the following three weeks should see average levels of rain or snow.
