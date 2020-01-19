Broadcast Archive

Highs of up to 3 degrees Celsius expected in Czech Republic over next month

Ian Willoughby
19-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Temperatures in the Czech Republic over the next four weeks should reach up to 3 degrees Celsius during the day and fall below freezing point at night, according to a regular monthly forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. Those values are in line with the long-term average for the time of year.

In the following week precipitation is expected to be below the long-term average; the following three weeks should see average levels of rain or snow.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 