High winds expected to batter parts of the country on Monday

Daniela Lazarová
10-05-2020
Meteorologists have issued a wind warning for parts of the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon when they predict strong winds and a twenty-degree drop in temperatures.

The warning, which does not include Prague and the western parts of the country, says there is danger of damage to forests, roofs and gardens.

People have been warned to expect possible power fallouts and complications in transport. Higher altitudes may see up to 10 centimetres of snow.

 
 
 
 
