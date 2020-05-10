High winds expected to batter parts of the country on Monday

Meteorologists have issued a wind warning for parts of the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon when they predict strong winds and a twenty-degree drop in temperatures.
The warning, which does not include Prague and the western parts of the country, says there is danger of damage to forests, roofs and gardens.
People have been warned to expect possible power fallouts and complications in transport. Higher altitudes may see up to 10 centimetres of snow.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Association: Coronavirus crisis unlikely to dent Czech property prices