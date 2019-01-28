Heyrovský Institute for Physical Chemistry granted European award

The Jaroslav Heyrovský Institute for Physical Chemistry has become the first department of the Czech Academy of Sciences to obtain the HR Excellence in Research Award, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday.

The award gives public recognition to research institutions that have made progress in aligning their HR policies with the principles set out in the European Charter for Researchers, making them more attractive to researchers looking for a new employer or for a host for their research project.

The Institute is a centre of fundamental research in physical chemistry, electrochemistry and chemical physics and is strongly involved in training of both undergraduate and graduate students.