"Heydrich mansion" on outskirts of Prague sold at auction

The mansion where Nazi governor of Bohemia and Moravia Reinhard Heydrich lived on the outskirts of Prague has been sold at auction for nearly CZK 39 million. The auction was anonymous. The building in Panenské Břežany in Prague East had fallen into a state of disrepair when the previous owner, a research institute, went bankrupt.

The Nazi’s first “protector” of the Czech lands, Konstantin von Neurath, moved into the property. When he was replaced by Heydrich the latter and his family took it over. The “Butcher of Prague” was living there when he was assassinated in 1942 by Czechoslovak paratroopers sent from the UK.