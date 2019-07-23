Herman appointed to Human Rights Council in Kroupa’s stead

Former arts minister Daniel Herman has been appointed to the Government Human Rights Council. His nomination by the human rights commissioner Helena Válková was approved by the cabinet on Monday, the news site Deník N. reported.
Mr. Herman, a Christian Democrat, replaces philosopher and ex-dissident Daniel Kroupa as a member of the Human Rights Council.
Mr. Kroupa stood down in protest at the appointment of Ms. Válková over the fact she has supported Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in the face of accusations of criminal wrongdoing.
Remnants of medieval wall dating back to 1041 unearthed in Břeclav
Prague flats most expensive in Central Europe, in terms of average earnings
Former Huawei employees say client information was discussed at Chinese embassy
Prague’s Žižkov TV Tower set for videomapping of Apollo 11 moon launch, landing
Barbora Strýcová, 33, in “best form” ahead of Wimbledon semi-final against Serena Williams