Herman appointed to Human Rights Council in Kroupa’s stead

Former arts minister Daniel Herman has been appointed to the Government Human Rights Council. His nomination by the human rights commissioner Helena Válková was approved by the cabinet on Monday, the news site Deník N. reported.

Mr. Herman, a Christian Democrat, replaces philosopher and ex-dissident Daniel Kroupa as a member of the Human Rights Council.

Mr. Kroupa stood down in protest at the appointment of Ms. Válková over the fact she has supported Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in the face of accusations of criminal wrongdoing.