Helsinki Committee: Children’s rights in Czechia have improved little since 2011

Children’s‘ rights and their treatment in Czechia have not improved much in the past eight years, according to a new report by the Czech Helsinki Committee, whose details were discussed at a press conference on Monday. The document will be examined later this week by the UN’s Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

The analysis states that care for endangered Czech children is still splintered across multiple ministries, the amount of boys and girls in foster homes, while down since 2011, is still high and children’s opinions are not always taken into account at court.

According to the Miroslav Prokeš from the Alliance for Children’s’ Rights, Czech society still sees children more as objects rather than partners.