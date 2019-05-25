Helfštýn castle hosts military history festival spanning centuries

The medieval castle of Helfštýn in Přerov, north Moravia, is hosting the 10th annual Festival of Military History on Saturday and Sunday. It is expected to draw over 5,000 visitors.
The festival opened with a ceremonial procession of all participants, dressed in period costume from the eighth century to the end of the First Republic.
Military history enthusiasts dressed as Czechoslovak legionaries walked alongside Celtic warriors, Renaissance and Gothic knights, and footsoliders from the Thirty Years War.
