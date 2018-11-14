Helena Třeštíková guest of honour at Amsterdam documentary film fest (IDFA)

Czech director Helena Třeštíková is the main guest of honour at International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the largest documentary film festival in the world, which got underway on Wednesday.

The IDFA, which runs until November 25, is featuring a retrospective of Třeštíková’s work along with 10 feature films that influenced her career, including works by the late Věra Chytilová and Miloš Forman, icons of the Czechoslovak New Wave.

Among the other Czech works screening at the festival is director Jan Gebert’s documentary about Slovak paramilitary groups called “When the War Comes”, which won the Silver Eye prize for best feature length documentary at Jihlava this year.