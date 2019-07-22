Hejnová reaches podium in hurdles at London Diamond League meeting

The Czech 400 metres hurdles specialist Zuzana Hejnová finished second in a Diamond League athletics meeting in London on Sunday. Hejnová’s time of 54.33 was her second best of the season and she was only beaten by Rushell Clayton of Jamaica. No US athletes took part in the hurdles in London in view of their forthcoming national championships.

Hejnová, who is 32, is a two-time world champion in 400 metres hurdles, winning in 2013 and 2015.