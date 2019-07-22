Hejnová reaches podium in hurdles at London Diamond League meeting

The Czech 400 metres hurdles specialist Zuzana Hejnová finished second in a Diamond League athletics meeting in London on Sunday. Hejnová’s time of 54.33 was her second best of the season and she was only beaten by Rushell Clayton of Jamaica. No US athletes took part in the hurdles in London in view of their forthcoming national championships.
Hejnová, who is 32, is a two-time world champion in 400 metres hurdles, winning in 2013 and 2015.
Remnants of medieval wall dating back to 1041 unearthed in Břeclav
Prague flats most expensive in Central Europe, in terms of average earnings
Prague’s Žižkov TV Tower set for videomapping of Apollo 11 moon launch, landing
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul