Hejnová named Czech Athlete of Year for third time

Ian Willoughby
10-11-2019
Hurdler Zuzana Hejnová has been named Czech Athlete of the Year for the third time. The 32-year-old came fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Doha and regularly reached the podium at Diamond League events in 2019.

Hejnová, a two-time world champion in the past, finished ahead of javelin thrower Jakub Vadlejch and shot putter Tomáš Staněk in the poll of athletics functionaries, trainers and journalists.

 
 
 
 
