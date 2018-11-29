Heightened security measures to be in place over Christmas

Higher security measures will be in place in the Czech Republic over Christmas and the New Year, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček and deputy police president Martin Vondrášek said at a press conference on Thursday.

The measures, formally in place from December 1 until January 9, will include an increased police presence in streets as well as stepped up protection of airports, shopping malls and other public places. They will also include concrete barriers installed in key public areas, such as the Christmas Market on Prague’s Old Town Square.

A first level security alert has been in place in the Czech Republic since March 2016, but according to Mr Hamáček, there are no indications of an immediate threat of a terrorist attack in the country.