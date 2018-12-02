Heightened security measures during Advent

Heightened security measures have come into force in Prague in connection with Advent. The main focus is on the city’s Christmas markets, shopping malls, airports, railway stations and public transport. More police should be visible on the streets starting this weekend and concrete barriers have been set up around the city’s biggest Christmas markets. Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said there was no indication of an immediate threat and the measures enforced were standard.
