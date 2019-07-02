Heavy thunderstorms, hail leave 66,000 Czech homes without power

Severe storms left 66,000 homes in the Czech Republic at least temporarily without power on Monday evening. The regions reporting the most outages were Zlín and South Bohemia.

As of Tuesday morning, 33 high voltage faults and nearly 180 low voltage faults were yet to be repaired throughout the country.

Thunderstorms in the regions of Olomouc and Vysočina were accompanied by hail. Meteorologists said the largest hailstones, measuring some seven centimetres in diameter, fell outside Dobříš, Central Bohemia.