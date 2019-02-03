Heavy snowfall complicating traffic

Heavy snowfall has been complicating traffic around the country. Most regions, including Central Bohemia and the capital Prague, saw heavy snowfall overnight with some areas of the country getting 15 to 20 cm of fresh snow.

Although road maintenance crews have been out in force and working around the clock not all roads have been cleared and drivers have been warned to exercise extreme caution. Some roads have been closed to heavy trucks.

Prague’s international airport reported delays in scheduled landings and at least one flight was re-directed to Brno. Bus transport in Prague was also affected, with delays and some routes cancelled due to problematic terrain in the heavy snow.

Thousands of households in South Bohemia have been left without power.

A snow warning remains in place throughout Sunday.