Heatwave breaks records around the country

Heat records were broken at 30 out of 150 monitoring stations around the Czech Republic on Friday, the ctk news agency reported.
The highest temperature was recorded in Dobřichovice, near Prague, reaching 28.6 degrees. The oldest Czech monitoring station, in Prague’s Klementinum, which has been active since 1775, recorded a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.
The highest temperature recorded on April 26 was 26.9 degrees in 1862.
