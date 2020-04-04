Health workers to test degree of coronavirus infestation in population

The Central Crisis Staff is planning a representative survey of the degree of coronavirus infestation in the population. Thousands of people are to undergo testing in selected parts of the country: Prague, Olomouc and South Moravia.

According to Ladislav Dušek, head of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics, there could be over 2000 people in the Czech Republic who are not aware of being COVID positive since they have no symptoms.

This is a grey zone in the population which we are trying to map in view of improving out prediction models, Dušek said.