Health unions say coronavirus epidemic will worsen personnel crisis in hospitals

Czech health unions have warned that a coronavirus epidemic would worsen the personnel crisis in many hospitals which were suffering from a lack of doctors and nurses even before the ongoing health emergency broke out.

Doctors and nurses unions have pointed to a lack or shortage of respirators in many facilities and say that quarantine measures as well as the closure of schools will result in a further cutback in staff. Hospitals say that ideally every patient entering a medical facility should be handed a facemask in order to protect staff and other patients.

The health minister said in response to the call that 200,000 respirators would be available on Friday and tens of thousands more every coming week.