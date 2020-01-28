Health services updating information on coronavirus in response to public queries

The Czech Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Public Health and hygiene officials in Prague say they are regularly updating information about the coronavirus on their websites in response to queries from the public.

The Czech News Agency reported that increasing numbers of people are seeking information by email and telephone regarding the infection, which originated in China but has not yet been registered in the Czech Republic.

The virus has spread across China and to 16 countries globally. Over 100 deaths had been recorded by Tuesday.