Health Ministry restricts prescription of drug which could help treat COVID 19

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to restrict prescription of the drug Plaquenil, which is used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, but has also shown promise of being effective against the coronavirus.

The country’s leading epidemiologist and head of the Central Crisis Staff said on Sunday the drug could be useful in the treatment of Covid-19 as it shortens the time of virus secretion.

The restriction went into force at 6 pm on Sunday to prevent people hoarding it as they have drugs containing paracetamol.