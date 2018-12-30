Health ministry promises to make lacking heart medicine available within days

The Czech Health Ministry has moved to reassure the public that the present fall-out in digoxin, a medicine prescribed to heart patients, will be resolved by the end of next week at the latest.
Health Minister Adam Vojěch said the issue was being dealt with as a top priority and the lacking medicine would be imported to meet local needs.
Pharmacists and doctors described this particular fall out as the most serious in the past year, since there is no substitute for the given medical treatment and discontinuing it could be life-threatening for patients.
