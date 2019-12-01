Broadcast Archive

Health Ministry moves to combat drug incompatibility

Daniela Lazarová
01-12-2019
The Health Ministry has launched an electronic information system pertaining to the drugs prescribed to individual patients. The aim is to avoid patients getting incompatible or similar medicine from different specialists. Patients will be able to decide who is eligible to view the list. The Health Ministry says that in particular older people have a problem providing their doctor with vital information regarding the various drugs they are taking and often suffer health problems as a result.

 
 
 
 
 
 
