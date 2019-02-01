Health Ministry: influenza, respiratory illnesses at epidemic levels

Brian Kenety
01-02-2019
Cases of acute respiratory diseases including influenza have reached epidemic proportions in the Czech Republic.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday there are around 1,715 reported cases per 100,000 people.

Regions with the highest rate of illness include Liberec, Pilsen, Moravia-Silesia and southern Moravia.

 
 
 
 
