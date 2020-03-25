Health Ministry: Czechs returning from abroad will not be subject to mass quarantine

Czechs returning from abroad will not go into mass quarantine but instead will be asked to quarantine themselves at home, Health Ministry spokeswoman Gabriela Štěpányová told news site denikn.cz.

The idea of concentrating some of the Czechs who return from Italy during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic in one place, so as to minimise the risk of the spread, was floated by Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula on Sunday.

However, Ms Štěpányová said that this option is no longer on the table.