Health Minister: We are ready to end obligatory wearing of face masks in mid-June

If the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop favourably, the obligatory wearing of face masks will be lifted in mid-June, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch confirmed to Czech Television on Thursday.
However, this would not mean a total end to compulsory face mask wearing, with the rule likely to still be in place when people enter areas of high concentration, such as public transport or shopping malls.
The health minister's statement contradicts an earlier tweet by Central Crisis Staff member Roman Šmucler, who tweeted on Wednesday that facemask wearing would end together with the state of emergency on May 17.
