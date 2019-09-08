Health minister wants to restrict alcohol and tobacco ads

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch is preparing a draft bill which would restrict advertising of tobacco and alcohol in the electronic media.
In a debate on TV Prima the minister said this was part of a broader effort to change harmful behavioural patterns.
Alcohol and tobacco are among the top causes of preventable deaths in the country. Minister Vojtěch noted that some children have their first experience with alcohol at the age of 12.
The government has also pushed through the lower house a bill to raise the tax on alcohol and tobacco which should come into effect next year.
