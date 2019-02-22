Health minister wants some doctors and nurses vaccinated against measles

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has said he wants to order a blanket vaccination of doctors and nurses in high-risk departments, such as ER, against measles in view of the growing number of infected patients in Prague.

In January and February alone doctors have registered 51 cases, as compared to 103 cases in all of 2018.

The spread of measles is attributed to the fact that more parents are refusing to get their children vaccinated for fear of side effects. Doctors say this poses a serious problem for the whole society.