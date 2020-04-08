Health Minister: Uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 down, country can start returning to normal

The Czech Republic has managed to stop the uncontrolled spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the country can start returning to normal affairs, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said on Wednesday. Original projections saw 14,200 infections by the end of April, but have now been revised to 10,600.

According to the Director of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics Ladislav Dušek the total number of infections in the country is unknown. However, he said that despite an increase in the amount of testing, the graph depicting the increase in transmissions is going down from 11 percent to around 5 percent.

As of Wednesday morning there were 5,017 coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic, 3,000 fewer than projected by the Health Ministry last week.