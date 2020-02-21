Health minister: time to gain greater control of pharmaceutical production

Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has said it is high time to take a close look at the pharmaceutical industry in the light of increasingly frequent fall-outs of various medicines.

In an interview for the daily Hospodarske noviny Minister Vojtěch said the coronavirus epidemic had revealed the risks of moving pharmaceutical factories to countries such as China and India in view of lowering the price of medicaments.

This is a problem that is common to all of Europe and in the past two or three years the fall-outs of pharmaceuticals have got much worse, the minister said, noting that the EU should take action to bring back at least part of the production and have greater control over medical deliveries.