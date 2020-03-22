Health minister tells Czechs to prepare for “lonely” Easter

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch told Czechs on Sunday that the restrictive measures to fight the coronavirus epidemic would last throughout Easter, at least.

He told Czechs there could be no carolling and families should keep to themselves over the holidays. Vojtech pointed to the damage the Chinese New Year has caused in helping to spread the infection, saying the Czech Republic could not risk sliding back in its effort to contain the infection because of the holidays.

He said the Czech Republic was striving to get the epidemic to peak at 10,000 people. The estimate is that at the end of March the Czech Republic could have over 8,000 people infected.