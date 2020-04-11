Health minister says face masks could go in June

Health Minister Adam Vojtech has said it is likely that Czechs will be able to stop wearing face masks in June.

In an interview for Lidove Noviny, Vojtech said shops would gradually reopen in the coming days and weeks with services fully restored within a month.

He said bars and night clubs would not open before the summer, restaurants a bit sooner.

Meanwhile, the country’s leading epidemiologist, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula expressed concern over the behaviour of certain individuals with the loosening of restrictions over Easter.

He said people were gathering around stalls, eating and drinking fast food without facemasks. He said this risky behaviour could present a dangerous setback in the war against the virus.