Health Minister: More than fifth of Czech children in early teens are overweight or obese

More than a fifth of children between the ages of 11 to 15 are either overweight or obese and their numbers are growing every year, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said on the occasion of World Obesity Day this Wednesday, stressing that more focus on the issue is necessary.

According to Mr Vojtěch, children are now eating more fruits and vegetables while consuming fewer sweets, but lack sufficient exercise, which should amount to around an hour per day.

The statements were made at Wednesday’s address during Charles University’s “Through Movement Against Obesity“ (Pohybem proti obezitě) event in Prague, where visitors could have their blood pressure and sugar levels measured, receive tips on healthy eating as well as being introduced to various sporting activities.