Health Minister: Doctors may have to commit to staying in country four years after graduation

Czech doctors may in future have to commit to remaining in the country for up to four years after completing their education, the minister of heath, Adam Vojtěch, says. Speaking on TV Prima on Sunday, Mr. Vojtěch also said that higher pay and the provision of accommodation could help stem the flow of nurses out of the Czech healthcare system. The ANO appointee said that the measures were still being debated.

Czech hospitals lack around 3,000 nurses. The country is facing a lack of doctors as more and more approach retirement age and there are fewer medicine students per head than in surrounding states.