Health Minister: Ban on hospital and care home visits to be lifted from May 25

The current ban on visits to care homes and hospitals is to be lifted from May 25, two weeks earlier than initially planned, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch tweeted on Thursday. Visits will be possible if hygiene rules are maintained.

The ban has been in place for 11 weeks. It was initiated to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in areas with potentially high-risk patients.

Gatherings of up to 500 people are also to be allowed from May 25, the Health Minister said.