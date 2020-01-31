Health minister: All 34 coronavirus tests negative

The Czech Republic has so far tested 34 cases of suspected coronavirus with all results negative, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch reported on Friday. Currently no further suspected cases have been reported.

In response to the WHO declaring a state of public health emergency, the Czech Republic introduced screening at all Czech international airports, whereas previously they were in effect only at Prague’s main airport.

The Czech government is to meet on Monday to debate banning all direct flights from China. The health minister said he considered such a move legitimate.