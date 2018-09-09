Health Minister against blanket pay rise of health staff

The Czech Minister of Health, Adam Vojtěch, is against a blanket pay rise for employees in the health sector. He made the statement in a debate on Czech Television on Sunday.

The country’s health and social care unions have been pushing for a 10-percent pay rise, but according to Dagmar Žitníková, the head of the umbrella organization of health and social services employees, there is still space for negotiation. The union committee is set to meet on Monday to further debate the issue.

Meanwhile, the head of the Czech Doctors’ Union, Martin Engel, said they will continue to insists on the 10-percent salary hike for doctors.