Health department urges check-ups as number of hepatitis C diagnoses grows

Daniela Lazarová
03-12-2018
The Czech State Health Department says those groups seen as particularly susceptible to hepatitis C infection should be checked. The call comes after the department announced 865 new cases of the disease this year, making it one of the worst periods in the past 10 years.

Intravenous drug users are seen as the group most at risk, making up around two thirds of those recently infected.

 
 
 
 
 
