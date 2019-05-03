Head of Road and Motorway Directorate sacked for slow pace of road construction

The newly-appointed transport minister, Vladimír Kremlík, has sacked the head of the Road and Motorway Directorate Jan Kroupa for the slow pace of road construction and persisting problems with the reconstruction of the country’s D1 highway leading from Prague to Brno.
Kroupa has been in office since 2014. He is to be replaced by Pavol Kováčik, head of the supervisory council of the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure.
