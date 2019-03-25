Head of Prague Muslim community expelled after call for Muslims to arm themselves

Imam Leonid Kushnarenko, head of the Prague Muslim Community, has been removed from office and expelled from the community. Both the Czech Muslim Community and its Prague branch distanced themselves from Kushnarenko after he posted a call on Facebook for Muslims to arm themselves in response to the shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The head of the Czech Muslim Community Munib Alvari said the vote to expel Kushnarenko had been unanimous. Kushnarenko, who on Facebook offered to help any community members who wanted to acquire an arms license to protect their lives and property, said he would not appeal the decision and said it was important for emotions to subside.