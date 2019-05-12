Head of Prague Jewish Community Jan Munk dies at 72

Jan Munk, the chairman of the Prague Jewish Community, has died at the age of 72, his family announced on Sunday. Mr. Munk was also the director of the Terezín Memorial for 27 years, during which time he succeeded in opening a new Museum of the Ghetto and other displays. Members of his own family had been interned at Terezín by the Nazis.

Mr. Munk headed the 1,500-member Prague Jewish Community from 2012.