Head of Czech Military Police sacked

Czech Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar has dismissed the head of the Military Police Pavel Kříž.

The minister explained his decision to the Defence and Security Committee in the lower house of Parliament, saying he had long been dissatisfied with the running of the force.

Kříž, who took up the post in 2015, is to be replaced by Lieutenant-Colonel Miroslav Murček .

The Military Police Corps was set up in January 1991. It is responsible for police protection of armed forces, military facilities, military material and state property controlled by the Defence Ministry.