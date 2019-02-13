Head of Czech Military Police sacked

Czech Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar has dismissed the head of the Military Police Pavel Kříž.
The minister explained his decision to the Defence and Security Committee in the lower house of Parliament, saying he had long been dissatisfied with the running of the force.
Kříž, who took up the post in 2015, is to be replaced by Lieutenant-Colonel Miroslav Murček .
The Military Police Corps was set up in January 1991. It is responsible for police protection of armed forces, military facilities, military material and state property controlled by the Defence Ministry.
Could AT&T be Czech Republic’s next major telecom operator?
Could the Czech Republic soon profit from a “state-wide metro system”?
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ raises profile of Czech AIDS project co-founded by Freddie Mercury's friend
Major renovation planned for Prague’s Masaryk train station
Huawei threatens court case if Czech agency does not withdraw warning