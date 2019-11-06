Head of Constitutional Court most trusted state official according to STEM poll

Pavel Rychetský, the president of the Constitutional Court is the most trusted high level state official in the Czech Republic, according to freshly released survey results conducted by the polling agency STEM in late October. In it 52 percent of respondents said they trust Judge Rychetský, who was closely trailed by President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who both received 50 percent.
Senate leader Jaroslav Kubera came in fourth with 44 percent of the trust vote, ahead of the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondráček who scored 39 percent.
Although Judge Rychetský remains at the top, he suffered the largest decrease of trust compared to the other state officials in October. He was polling steadily at or above 60 percent this year, with exactly two-thirds of respondents stating they trust him in September.
According to STEM his trust levels may have gone down following his recent critical remarks towards President Miloš Zeman.
