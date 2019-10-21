Havlíček: Country will lack electricity if new power plants not built soon

The Czech Republic will not have sufficient sources of electricity unless the issue of constructing new power plants, including nuclear blocks, is resolved soon, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček told journalists at a press conference on Monday. Mr. Havlíček based his conclusions on a newly released study, made by the country’s transmission system operator ČEPS, according to which the country would become increasingly dependent on electricity imports from abroad by 2030, raising the commodity’s price, if no further construction takes place.
His statements echoed those made by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) last week, when the head of government stressed that it was vital for the Czech Republic to build new nuclear units even if they were to be in breach of European law.
