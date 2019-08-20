Havel’s widow wins millions in libel case against tabloid

The Prague Supreme Court has ordered publishing company Bauer Media to pay CZK 4 million in compensation to the widow of Václav Havel. One of its tabloid titles, Pestrý svět, falsely claimed that actress Dagmar Havlová had other lovers when the former president was dying.

It is unusually high payout in a libel case in the Czech Republic. The panel of judges said the award had been based on the extreme nature of the violation of the victim’s rights.

The publisher has also been ordered to apologise to Mrs. Havlová.