Hand-made wrought iron arch celebrates war heroes

A three-meter-high, hand-made wrought iron arch covered with 52 blooms has been erected in the town Kdyně, in south Bohemia in memory of WWII heroes.

The arch is the work of former police lieutenant Jiří Brož who left the ranks of the police after 20 years in service and took up the tradition of blacksmith craftsmanship which has been in his family for generations.

Brož told the ctk newsagency that originally the arch was conceived as a monument to war heroes but that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic it had acquired a new dimension and now also represented hope for the future.