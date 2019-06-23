Hana Moučková re-elected head of Sokol

Hana Moučková has been re-elected head of the Sokol gymnastics organisation for the third time. Ms. Moučková, who has been the mayor of the Czech Sokol Community since 2011, was the only candidate for the post. Sokol’s first deputy mayor and deputy mayor were also re-elected, a spokesperson said.

Sokol was founded in 1862 and was an important part of the Czech National Revival in the 19th century. It was repressed under communism but was revived after 1989.