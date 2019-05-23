Hamáček: Zeman will decide about Culture Minister’s resignation after meeting him on Tuesday

Social Democrat leader and Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček met with President Miloš Zeman at Prague Castle on Thursday to discuss the resignation of fellow party member and Culture Minister Antonín Staněk. Mr. Hamáček has insisted that his replacement should be a political minister from his own ranks and that he already has a replacement. However, following the half-hour discussion he told the Czech News Agency that the president will only decide once he has met with Mr. Staněk on Tuesday.

Culture Minister Staněk resigned last Wednesday following pressure from the Czech cultural scene and his own party. However, he says the decision was not made by his own will, but as a result of the demand of his party leader. Prime Minister Andrej Babis called the nature of his resignation “unusual” on Monday, but told the news server iDNES that if the president does not accept he will ask for Staněk to go himself.