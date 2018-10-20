Hamáček wins vote of confidence among Social Democrats leadership

The broader leadership of the Social Democrats has given its backing to chairman, Jan Hamáček, who came under pressure following poor results for the party in recent Senate and local elections. Mr. Hamáček – who took the helm in March of this year – had asked to face vote of confidence at a party meeting in Hradec Králové; nobody raised their hand against him in Saturday’s poll, though three delegates abstained.

The Social Democrats’ second in command, Jiří Zimola, had also asked to have his position put to a vote of confidence on Saturday but in the end it did not take place.