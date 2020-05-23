Hamáček questions departure of Prymula and retention of Vojtěch at ministry

The minister of the interior and head of the Central Crisis Staff, Jan Hamáček of the Social Democrats, says it would have been fairer of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO to remove Adam Vojtěch as health minister and retain Roman Prymula. Mr. Prymula, who has been one of the leaders of the state’s Covid-19 strategy, is stepping down as deputy minister of health.

In an interview in Saturday’s Právo, Mr. Hamáček said the fact Mr. Prymula was to be made a government commissioner meant ANO were creating a “B government”.

The Social Democrats chairman also said that the coronavirus crisis had strengthened cooperation between him and PM Babiš.